The danger of tiny batteries is bigger than ever

New information continues to come in from our investigation of button batteries and the risk your children could be in.

Julie Ward of Archbold held her three year-old son Zeke as she remembered how she told us last year that he swallowed a nickel sized button battery, which was stuck in his esophagus for 16 1/2 hours. By the time doctors removed it, the oxides in the battery had burned his esophagus.

“So we're really lucky that it wasn't more serious than it was,” Ward said.

A shocking simulation shows acid poured on lunch meat to simulate how saliva reacts to a button battery in the esophagus. It turned black.

Julie is convinced Zeke's life was saved not just by the doctors who removed the battery, but because the battery he got a hold of was used.

The damage may have been limited because the battery didn't have a full charge. But that's not the case for many other children. 

