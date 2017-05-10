St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital remains a shining example of the continued legacy of Toledo-native Danny Thomas.

"Show me my way in life, and I will build you a shrine." -Danny Thomas' prayer to St. Jude Thaddeus (Source: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)

It’s every family’s worst nightmare, and two Putnam County parents have lived it twice - losing a child to cancer.

Inside Lucas County Jail, each inmate has a personal story about their past. Tuesday night on WTOL 11, hear how one man got sober and earned his master's degree after getting out.

The Lucas County Jail in downtown Toledo is home to some of the most violent criminals in northwest Ohio. Each inmate has a personal story about their past. Many are repeat offenders whose lives spiraled out of control because of drug addiction.

New information continues to come in from our investigation of button batteries and the risk your children could be in.

The danger of tiny batteries is bigger than ever

Unexpected Killer: The deadly danger of button batteries

Julie Ward of Archbold held her three year-old son Zeke as she remembered how she told us last year that he swallowed a nickel sized button battery, which was stuck in his esophagus for 16 1/2 hours. By the time doctors removed it, the oxides in the battery had burned his esophagus.

“So we're really lucky that it wasn't more serious than it was,” Ward said.

A shocking simulation shows acid poured on lunch meat to simulate how saliva reacts to a button battery in the esophagus. It turned black.

Julie is convinced Zeke's life was saved not just by the doctors who removed the battery, but because the battery he got a hold of was used.

The damage may have been limited because the battery didn't have a full charge. But that's not the case for many other children.

Thursday night at 6, Tim Miller explains why the danger of such tiny batteries is bigger than ever.

