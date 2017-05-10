Disturbing testimony during Ray Abou Arab murder trial

Since the beginning of the Ray Abou Arab murder trial, the families of Stephen Machcinski and Jamie Dickman, have been present every minute.

Wednesday morning the families chose to stay out of the courtroom to avoid the disturbing testimony that took place.

Graphic autopsy pictures that showed the severe burns across the firefighters' bodies were shown and a detailed explanation about their deaths were told to the jury.

Dr. Cynthia Beisser was the coroner who performed the autopsy on the men and explained that they both did not die instantly. After the autopsy, she determined that they both died from extensive thermal burns and exposure to carbon monoxide.

Beisser also said Machcinski had double the percentage of carbon monoxide in his body compared to Dickman.

“Well it could be that he was in an area where there was more smoke, his gear could’ve compromised sooner or he could’ve just lived a little longer. Again there are variables, its hard to tell specifically,” she explained.

Both deaths were ruled as homicides after dying while fighting an arson fire.

A financial expert who examined Ray Abou Arab’s financial records also took the stand the stand Wednesday morning.

He told the jury it appeared that the defendant was spending more than he was bringing in and only had about $400 at the time of the fire.

The financial expert’s testimony was important to the state because it gives the jury a reason to believe that Abou Arab may have started the fire to possibly collect insurance money.

