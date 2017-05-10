Fugitive arson suspects arrested by US Marshals

The US Marshals arrested two fugitive suspects wanted in an arson in Toledo.

Jennifer Parkhurst, 52, and Britnee Lee Messano, 31, are accused of setting a fire that happened on the 3000 block of Collingwood Avenue.

Messano was arrested in Devil's Lake, Michigan.

Parkhurst was arrested on Garden Road in Lucas County.

Parkhurt's bond was set at $100,000.

Messano is in the custody of Michigan authorities.

