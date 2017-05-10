Award being offered in search of two fugitives

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) is offering a reward for anyone who helps them in the search of two fugitives.

Jennifer Parkhurst, 52, and Britnee Lee Messano, 31, are wanted for an arson incident that happened on the 3000 block of Collingwood.

Parkhurst, is a white woman standing at 5’7 with blonde hair and brown eyes and weighs about 160.

Messano is also a white woman with brown hair and hazel eyes weighing about 140 pounds and is 5’5.

They are both believed to be in the Toledo area.

Anyone has any information are encouraged to call 866-492-6833 or 419-255-1111.

