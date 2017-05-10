Guest Editorial: Mobile Meals of Toledo

(WTOL) - Two thousand seventeen marks Mobile Meals of Toledo's fiftieth year in operation.



We distribute more than 300,000 nutritious meals annually to ailing or home bound clients who are unable to get food on their own. We also provide supplemental food to inner-city schoolchildren who would otherwise get inadequate nourishment on weekends. In all, more than 2,800 people rely on the food we deliver to their doorsteps or classrooms.



It might surprise you to learn that Mobile Meals faces aggressive competition from out-of-town, for-profit companies. Attracted by government funding, these corporations attempt to serve Toledoans from afar, by replacing face-to-face meal delivery with mail order service.



We're all for free enterprise, mind you. But as a local nonprofit organization, we're concerned that some profit-minded businesses are doing their clients a disservice.



For example, Mobile Meals delivers straight from our local kitchen to our clients' homes. Unlike meals shipped across the country, there's no dry ice for clients to handle or refrigerant gel packs to properly discard. Just a bag with wholesome food brought to their doors.



And that personal interaction lets us check on our clients' well being, giving their families peace of mind that's unavailable with bi-weekly shipments.



For five decades, we've been delivering food to those whose nutritional needs might otherwise go unmet. When you choose Mobile Meals for yourself or for a loved one, you trust a local mainstay whose 800 volunteers care deeply about their neighbors.



Thank you for supporting Mobile Meals, and for allowing us to serve Toledo for fifty years.