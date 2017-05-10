Testimony continues in the Daniel Clay trial

The trial continues with the second day of testimony for Daniel Clay, the man accused of killing Chelsea Bruck after a Halloween party in October 2014.

Bruck’s body was found in April 2015 on the property of John Marcon in Ash Township in Monroe County.

Marcon testified that he was excavating his property to prepare to build on it when one of his trucks got stuck.

“I was actually looking back at the pile of dirt to see if I could get the dozer back there because it’s a tight area and then I looked up to the left and that’s when I noticed the body,” Marcon said.

Some jurors became emotional after seeing the images of the skeletal remains of Bruck’s body.

Marcon also became emotional during his testimony along with members of Bruck’s family.

