First 2017 Lake Erie Algae Forecast Issued

The first algae bloom forecast of the year for Lake Erie was issued this week. The forecast which is issued from NOAA and the Great Lakes Experimental Research Laboratories is forecasting a bloom size larger than last year.



Heavy rainfall at the beginning of May was a main factor in the higher bloom forecast. The runoff from that rain event can been seen in high resolution satellite photos:











To view the entire bloom forecast in full, visit here: https://nccospublicstor.blob.core.windows.net/hab-data/bulletins/lake-erie/current/bulletin_current.pdf





