First 2017 Lake Erie Algae Forecast Issued

The first algae bloom forecast of the year for Lake Erie was issued this week. The forecast which is issued from NOAA and the Great Lakes Experimental Research Laboratories is forecasting a bloom size larger than last year.
Heavy rainfall at the beginning of May was a main factor in the higher bloom forecast. The runoff from that rain event can been seen in high resolution satellite photos:
To view the entire bloom forecast in full, visit here: https://nccospublicstor.blob.core.windows.net/hab-data/bulletins/lake-erie/current/bulletin_current.pdf
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.