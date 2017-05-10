Victoria's Secret robber appears in court - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Victoria's Secret robber appears in court

(Source: Toledo Police Department) (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man who stole merchandise from Victoria's Secret was arraigned in court Wednesday. 

James Dotson III entered the store at the Franklin Park Mall with an accomplice and stuffed numerous sports bras and pants under his sweatshirt.

The two then left the store with $1,800 worth of merchandise. 

