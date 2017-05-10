Toledo arsonist in court Wednesday

Rain will arrive after dark tonight with with areas of steady rain into Thursday.More >>
Rain will arrive after dark tonight with with areas of steady rain into Thursday.More >>
A top Syrian Kurdish official says the U.S. decision to arm Kurdish fighters with heavier weapons will help legitimize the force, which is denounced as a terrorist organization by Turkey.More >>
A top Syrian Kurdish official says the U.S. decision to arm Kurdish fighters with heavier weapons will help legitimize the force, which is denounced as a terrorist organization by Turkey.More >>
The health care bill repealing much of the Affordable Care Act passed by the U.S. House could cost Ohio millions in Medicaid funding.More >>
The health care bill repealing much of the Affordable Care Act passed by the U.S. House could cost Ohio millions in Medicaid funding.More >>
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is entering the race for Ohio governor.More >>
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is entering the race for Ohio governor.More >>
The maker of Pepsi is encouraging customers to return certain 16.9-ounce bottles of Pepsi-Cola that were sold in Michigan earlier this year.More >>
The maker of Pepsi is encouraging customers to return certain 16.9-ounce bottles of Pepsi-Cola that were sold in Michigan earlier this year.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A man whose heist was caught on a nanny cam appeared in court Wednesday.More >>
A man whose heist was caught on a nanny cam appeared in court Wednesday.More >>
A man accused of setting fire to a car and two dumpsters was arraigned in court Wednesday.More >>
A man accused of setting fire to a car and two dumpsters was arraigned in court Wednesday.More >>
Police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday night.More >>
Police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday night.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert has been canceled out of Akron after a 1-year-old child was found safe.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert has been canceled out of Akron after a 1-year-old child was found safe.More >>
A couple has been given a court date of May 17 for their involvement in a violent murder back in April.More >>
A couple has been given a court date of May 17 for their involvement in a violent murder back in April.More >>