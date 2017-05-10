Toledo arsonist in court Wednesday

A man accused of setting fire to a car and two dumpsters was arraigned in court Wednesday.

Larry Billings is accused of setting fire to a vehicle belonging to Keazia White at the Swan Park apartment complex.

Billings then set fire to two dumpsters at the complex as well.

He is charged with arson to property of another.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.