Burglar caught on nanny cam appears in court

A man whose heist was caught on a nanny cam appeared in court Wednesday.

Patrick Benner was accused of breaking into a home and stealing three Playstation 4 controllers.

The victims of the robbery set up a nanny cam and captured Benner stealing a Playstation 4, Xbox One, and games.

Benner later admitted to giving the property to two other acquaintances for them to sell.

He told police that he has a drug problem.

Benner was arraigned on three counts of burglary.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.