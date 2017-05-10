Burglar caught on nanny cam appears in court - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Burglar caught on nanny cam appears in court

A man whose heist was caught on a nanny cam appeared in court Wednesday. 

Patrick Benner was accused of breaking into a home and stealing three Playstation 4 controllers. 

The victims of the robbery set up a nanny cam and captured Benner stealing a Playstation 4, Xbox One, and games.

Benner later admitted to giving the property to two other acquaintances for them to sell. 

He told police that he has a drug problem.

Benner was arraigned on three counts of burglary. 

