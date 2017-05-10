One dead in Findlay motorcycle crash

Police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday night.

40-year-old Mark Woodruff of Findlay was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Broad Avenue in Findlay.

Ahead of Woodruff was a Chevy 1500 pickup truck driven by 29-year-old Justin Lederer of Deshler.

Woodruff attempted to pass the truck as Lederer slowed down to turn left onto West Bigelow Avenue.

Woodruff hit the right side of the truck, lost control and hit the curb.

Woodruff was ejected off the motorcycle and thrown into a pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lederer did not suffer any injuries.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved.

