Police investigating two-vehicle injury crash

Police are investigating an injury crash that took place around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

53-year-old Mary Heath of Sylvania was leaving Bartz Viviano Flowers on Secor Road when she pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Aurelio Lopez, Jr. who was traveling southbound.

Lopez struck Heath's vehicle in the driver's side door.

Heath was taken to Toledo Hospital with severe blunt force trauma.

Lopez was taken to St. Anne's to be treated for minor injuries.

