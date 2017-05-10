Statewide Amber Alert issued for Akron child

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued out of Akron for a 1-year-old child.

Darrius Heard, Jr. was taken from his home by his father, 27-year-old Darrius Heard Sr., following a domestic dispute around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Heard Sr. is described as a black male standing at 6' 1" and weighing 195 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket and grey shorts.

Heard Jr. was wearing a red, white, and blue Nautica polo shirt and a diaper.

The two were last seen in a silver Chevy Sonic with Texas plates.

Police say the car is an Enterprise rental car and there is a blue Enterprise sticker on the vehicle.

Police are trying to reach Enterprise for more plate information.

It is unknown where they are headed.

Heard Sr. does not have custody of the child.

Anyone with information should contact police.

