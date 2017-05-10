Road closed following deadly semi crash

One person is dead in a crash involving a semi Wednesday morning.

An 18-year-old male driving a passenger vehicle was killed after pulling out into the path of an oncoming semi on Central Avenue at Fulton-Lucas County Road.

Both the semi and the car went off the road and burst into flames.

The driver of the semi was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Power lines are down and the road will be closed for some time.

We'll keep you updated with more information.

