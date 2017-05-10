Central Avenue reopened after deadly semi crash

One person is dead in a crash involving a semi Wednesday morning.

An 18-year-old male driving a passenger vehicle was killed after failing to yield at a stop sign and pulling out into the path of an oncoming semi on Central Avenue at Fulton-Lucas County Road.

Both the semi and the car went off the road and burst into flames.

"Incredibly loud crash, shook the house, huge flash of orange and red light" said witness Hope Ehlert-Sheenan.

The driver of the semi was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Lieutenant Shawn Robinson of the Ohio State Highway patrol says the semi driver is lucky to be alive.

"Seatbelts are excellent in this case. That's one of the biggest reasons he's able to walk away from the crash, wearing a seatbelt," said Robinson. "It takes two seconds to put your seatbelt on and this is an example of if you have it on what it can do for you in a vehicle."

"Everything that ensued was just absolutely horrific. It's not something that anyone should have to witness at all," Ehlert-Sheenan said.

Central Avenue at Fulton-Lucas County Road is now open.

