Wood County. domestic violence shelter expands

Partly sunny skies into the afternoon with highs near 60 degrees.More >>
Partly sunny skies into the afternoon with highs near 60 degrees.More >>
The health care bill repealing much of the Affordable Care Act passed by the U.S. House could cost Ohio millions in Medicaid funding.More >>
The health care bill repealing much of the Affordable Care Act passed by the U.S. House could cost Ohio millions in Medicaid funding.More >>
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is entering the race for Ohio governor.More >>
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is entering the race for Ohio governor.More >>
The maker of Pepsi is encouraging customers to return certain 16.9-ounce bottles of Pepsi-Cola that were sold in Michigan earlier this year.More >>
The maker of Pepsi is encouraging customers to return certain 16.9-ounce bottles of Pepsi-Cola that were sold in Michigan earlier this year.More >>
More than three years after a Peruvian developer bought the massive Detroit Packard car plant, signs of a promised development have yet to rise from the rubble.More >>
More than three years after a Peruvian developer bought the massive Detroit Packard car plant, signs of a promised development have yet to rise from the rubble.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Wood County domestic and sexual violence shelter is doubling in size. This new facility comes with state of the art security, but also space to make victims feel like home.More >>
The Wood County domestic and sexual violence shelter is doubling in size. This new facility comes with state of the art security, but also space to make victims feel like home.More >>
The state fire school is happening this week across northwest Ohio. Those training are doing so in the memory of two firefighters killed three years ago.More >>
The state fire school is happening this week across northwest Ohio. Those training are doing so in the memory of two firefighters killed three years ago.More >>
A key witness took the stand Tuesday morning in the murder trial of Ray Abou Arab.More >>
A key witness took the stand Tuesday morning in the murder trial of Ray Abou Arab.More >>
Opening statements from both sides were given this morning in the high-profile murder trial of Daniel Clay.More >>
Opening statements from both sides were given this morning in the high-profile murder trial of Daniel Clay.More >>
The Lucas County Jail in downtown Toledo is home to some of the most violent criminals in northwest Ohio. Each inmate has a personal story about their past. Many are repeat offenders whose lives spiraled out of control because of drug addiction.More >>
The Lucas County Jail in downtown Toledo is home to some of the most violent criminals in northwest Ohio. Each inmate has a personal story about their past. Many are repeat offenders whose lives spiraled out of control because of drug addiction.More >>