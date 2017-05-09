Pilot belly lands plane uninjured - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Pilot belly lands plane uninjured

(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Pilot who landed his twin engine plane at Fremont Airport is considered a lucky man.

His plane clipped a semi truck on a road next to the runway shearing off the landing gear Tuesday evening.

The pilot belly landed the plane without wheels.

Both the truck driver and pilot were uninjured.

