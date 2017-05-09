Toledo man sentenced 18 years in prison

A Toledo man who killed another man in a drive by shooting in November is going to prison for at least 18 years.

28 year-old Travis Nettles shot and killed 21 year-old Brian Watson in late November in east Toledo.

Nettles agreed to plead guilty to the charges this Tuesday morning and Judge James Bates sentenced him to 18 years in prison.

Nettles could spend more time in jail because of a probation violation.

