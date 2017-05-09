Closing day nears for Andersons retail stores, customers nostalgic

Time is running out to get shopping in at "A store like no other." The Andersons retail stores are closing in a matter of weeks. If customers walk through, they'll find a lot of empty shelves and clearance stickers.

Customers are also feeling nostalgic.

Sandi Dulay of Waterville said, "It's kind of sad. Yeah, really kind of depressing. I've shopped here since I was a little kid with my parents."

"I can remember when the store was across the street. As a kid we used to shop for our school clothes,"Steve Wolfe of Maumee said.

Liquidation sales are underway. There are deals on things like patio furniture and household items. The bare shelves have customers thinking about what they'll miss about what they used to buy at the store, known for its uniqueness.

Louann Kress of Rossford said, "I love their fruits and vegetables. I just kind sometimes roam around and see what's going to inspire me."

"Everything. You need paint, anything. You go to the Andersons," Wolfe adds.

For some customers, it's a little tough realizing, this could be their last visit. "I just thought that walking out. I thought, 'this probably will be the last time I'm here,'"noted Dulay.

Tony Packos and House of Meats are still open. Both businesses are opening new locations. The last chance to shop at the Andersons will be sometime in early June.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved