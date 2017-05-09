Couple charged in violent April murder

A couple has been given a court date of May 17 for their involvement in a violent murder back in April.

Jay Clark, 41, and Ashley Hoath, 27, are both being charged in the murder of Jeremy Barron.

Barron was discovered by Amish children in a woods in Hillsdale County.

Clark, from Bryan, Ohio is facing murder, mutilation, possession of meth and gun violation charges.

He is being held without bond.

Hoath is being charged with accessory to murder and lying to police.

Her bond is set at $50,000.

