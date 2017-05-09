A couple is being accused of murder - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A couple is being accused of murder

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A couple has been given a court date for May 17th for their involvement in a violent murder back in April.

Jay Clark and Ashley Hoath are both being charged in the murder of Jeremy Barron.

Clark, from Bryan, Oho is facing murder, mutilation, possession of meth and gun violation charges.

Hoath is being charged with accessory to murder and lying to police. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly