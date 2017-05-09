Officials urge safety for National Bike to School Day

Wednesday, students around the country will celebrate National Bike to School Day.

Officials expect drivers to be sharing the road with students from elementary to college taking their bikes to school.

“Drivers, motorists: be aware. Children are going to be out there tomorrow,” said Lance Dasher, a transportation planner for TMACOG.

TMACOG organized an event to sponsor bike rides and provide safety training for bicyclists.

Thirteen schools will participate in the event in Toledo.

“What are we telling kids nowadays? Get active. And what better way to get to school. If you’re going to bike to school and bike back home, then you’re going to get that activity in for the day,” Dasher said.

For the safety of bicyclists, Dasher says students should wear bright colored clothing, helmets and necessary protective gear to ensure safety.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.