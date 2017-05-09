Officials urge safety for National Bike to School Day

Partly sunny skies into the afternoon with highs near 60 degrees.More >>
The health care bill repealing much of the Affordable Care Act passed by the U.S. House could cost Ohio millions in Medicaid funding.More >>
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is entering the race for Ohio governor.More >>
The maker of Pepsi is encouraging customers to return certain 16.9-ounce bottles of Pepsi-Cola that were sold in Michigan earlier this year.More >>
More than three years after a Peruvian developer bought the massive Detroit Packard car plant, signs of a promised development have yet to rise from the rubble.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A Toledo man who killed another man in a drive by shooting in November is going to prison for at least 18 years.More >>
A couple has been given a court date for May 17th for their involvement in a violent murder back in April.More >>
A Seneca County sheriff’s deputy was shot Tuesday afternoon while responding to a domestic dispute in Tiffin.More >>
Riker Farm Seed and the Wood Soil and Water Conservation district (SWCD) are giving the community a "Peek inside the Farm" today with a free event to educate the public about the farming industry.More >>
Wednesday, students around the country will celebrate National Bike to School Day.More >>
