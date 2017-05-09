Seneca County deputy shot in Tiffin

A Seneca County sheriff’s deputy was shot Tuesday afternoon during a domestic dispute he was called to break up.

The shooting happened on Tecumseh Trail on the south side of Tiffin shortly after 2 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the incident says a man was threatening to stab another person.

Officers from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Department and Tiffin Police were on the scene.

They fired at the man and a bullet hit a deputy in the shoulder.

A Tiffin Police officer shot the man attacking with the knife.

Stay tuned to WTOL for the latest on this breaking story.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.