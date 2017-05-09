TPS, teachers' union reach tentative contract agreement

Toledo Public Schools and the Toledo Federation of Teachers reached a tentative agreement on a new contract Tuesday afternoon.

Teachers, para-professionals and substitutes will vote on the three-year agreement starting Wednesday.

This is the first time in several years the district and union have agreed on a multi-year contract.

Negotiations are still being discussed between parties and are hoping to come to a conclusion at the end of the school year.

