Opening statements given in Daniel Clay murder trial

Opening statements from both sides were given this morning in the high-profile murder trial of Daniel Clay.

Daniel Clay is accused of killing Chelsea Bruck after a Halloween party in 2014.

Prosecutors say Chelsea's Poison Ivy costume is "the key piece of evidence" in the case and chose her mother as their first witness.

They also told the jury that Clay claims he had no idea how Bruck received the fractures on her face.

The defense opened with a reminder to the jury of their promise to be impartial and fair and that opening statements are not the same as evidence.

They went on to say Bruck’s injuries could be postmortem, showing that Clay had no intent to kill her and its possible that the injuries were made after he tried to hide her body.

Both sides called witnesses to the stand.

