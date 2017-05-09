Bowling Green Farmers give the community a "Peek Inside the Farm"

Rider Farm Seed and the Wood Soil and Water Conservation district (SWCD) are giving the community a "Peek inside the Farm" today with a free event to educate the public about the farming industry.

According to Julie Lause from SWCD, Wood County is one of the top five producers of grains like corn, soy and wheat in the state of Ohio. These grains are regionally, nationally and globally exported right out of wood county.

"Locally our grains are used for baked goods, fuel, and feed for the animals," Lause explained.

The event at Rider Farm Seed has farming education as the backd rop of every activity. People can pet farm animals, do a "make-it-take" project, see the equipment used to plant the crops and talk to farmers about the crops they are planting and why.

“Everyday you have your meals. You pack your lunch and you pick out what you’re going to wear. And we know it comes from the store but we have to start somewhere. Someone has to manufacture that. The product has to be manufactured," she said.

Lause said people don't realize all of the work that goes into getting crops prepared.

"There's actually a lot of planning that goes into having a good crop. We have to make sure we have healthy soils. We do soil tests. There are various types of seed that you can choose to plant. You have to choose the proper seed for the type of soil that you have. And you have to keep in mind the pests the diseases the plant health, nutrient levels and those are all the things where they can play a part and the weather in a successful harvest," she said.

The beginning of May, which typically marks the beginning of planting season, is unusual this year because of the cold temperatures. According to Lause it's a challenge for farmers to deal with at this time and that's something she wants to drive home to the public at the event.

"You can have everything planned. Your equipment ready. But the timing, when mother nature calls. The ground will stay colder when the temperature d rops," she said. "The plants can be affected by the frost and this is a local concern for us but it’s also a concern for all agriculture," she said.

The event is from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 10492 E. Poe Road in Bowling Green at Rider Farm Seed. This is a free event open to all ages.

