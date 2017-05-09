ODOT proposed road improvements in Wood County

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has scheduled a public meeting for the proposed State Route 582 improvement project in Wood County. ODOT is proposing a project to improve a 3.5 mile portion of SR 582 located in Middleton and Webster Townships in Wood County.

The roadway has lanes and paved shoulders that are narrower than a standard ODOT roadway, therefore minor widening is being proposed to bring the roadway up to standards and, in some areas, move the roadway further away from the guardrail and Packer Creek.

The SR 582 Bridge over Packer Creek is deteriorating and is proposed for replacement, along with replacement of the deck and driving surface of the Carter Road Bridge over Packer Creek.

The public is being asked to speak out Tuesday night at a public meeting about the proposed construction. The meeting will be held at the Middleton Township Hall at 21745 north Dixie Highway in Bowling Green.

It will begin at 4 p.m. and last until 6 p.m.

