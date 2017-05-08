Mother arrested for OVI with toddler in the car

A 36-year-old mother is facing charges of driving under the influence while her toddler was in her car.

According to police, Monica Emens was pulled over at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Inside her vehicle, officers say they found a small amount of marijuana.

Officers say Emens's 18-month-old son was in the backseat. The infant was not in a car seat and was only restrained with a seat belt.

Emens pleaded not guilty Monday morning and has been released pending her next court appearance.

