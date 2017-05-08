Toledo police hoping to identify gas station burglars

Toledo police are hoping to identify two subjects who stole beer from a gas station Thursday night.

According to police, the subjects stole the beer a the Valero gas station at Monroe and Auburn.

The store told police the subjects have done this multiple times in recent weeks.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stopper at (419)-255-111.

