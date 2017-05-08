Money Talks News: Preparing your A/C for summer

Air conditioning expert, Ron Martin, has fixed a lot of units over his 30 years in the business, and he's seen a lot of preventable problems.

"One of the biggest problems I see are dirty filters in the system, which also will attribute to a dirty evaporator coil that's in your house or in your furnace," Martin said.

Avoid waiting until the weather heats up and technicians are at a premium. Check your A/C now to keep from blowing big bucks later. While some things obviously do require a professional, there are things you can do yourself.

For example, changing filters take less than two minutes, and is the single biggest bill buster. The pipe that carries condensation out can get clogged. Use an algaecide to prevent a messy backup.

If there isn't a programmable thermostat, adding one is convenient and can will help lower the bills.

The coils on the outside unit need to be clean to work properly. Using a hose can clean it in a matter of minutes. It's important to make sure there's nothing restricting the air flow.

Check the duct work and make sure there are no leaks otherwise the attic or basement could be air conditioned.

When it comes to air conditioning, be cool and do the things you can yourself. Hire a tech if necessary but most importantly, get it done before it heats up. For more information on how to save money on energy go to the Money Talks News website and search for "Energy savings."

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.