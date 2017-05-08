180 Fighter Wing to conduct training flights May 8 - 11

Swanton residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing this week.
The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing will be conducting training flights beginning today until Thursday, May 11.
Normally training flights take place during the daytime, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel have to do night operations until 10 p.m. for their overall readiness training.
The 180th Fighter Wing appreciates the support from Ohio and Michigan residents.
Updated photos and videos of the 180FW can be seen here
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
Bright and sunny skies with highs today reaching into the upper 50s.More >>
Bright and sunny skies with highs today reaching into the upper 50s.More >>
The maker of Pepsi is encouraging customers to return certain 16.9-ounce bottles of Pepsi-Cola that were sold in Michigan earlier this year.More >>
The maker of Pepsi is encouraging customers to return certain 16.9-ounce bottles of Pepsi-Cola that were sold in Michigan earlier this year.More >>
More than three years after a Peruvian developer bought the massive Detroit Packard car plant, signs of a promised development have yet to rise from the rubble.More >>
More than three years after a Peruvian developer bought the massive Detroit Packard car plant, signs of a promised development have yet to rise from the rubble.More >>
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is entering the race for Ohio governor.More >>
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is entering the race for Ohio governor.More >>
A new program will train Ohio residents to identify and document bumblebees, now an endangered species.More >>
A new program will train Ohio residents to identify and document bumblebees, now an endangered species.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A Lake Township man arrested and charges on multiple counts of raping a child in August is facing even more charges.More >>
A Lake Township man arrested and charges on multiple counts of raping a child in August is facing even more charges.More >>
Swanton residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing this week. The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing will be conducting training flights beginning today until Thursday, May 11.More >>
Swanton residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing this week. The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing will be conducting training flights beginning today until Thursday, May 11.More >>
Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced FEMA awarded almost $200,000 to the Springifield Township Fire Department.More >>
Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced FEMA awarded almost $200,000 to the Springifield Township Fire Department.More >>
A new pizza restaurant opened its doors for business Monday. Blaze Pizza is celebrating its new opening Tuesday, May 9 by giving free 11-inch pizzas with any toppings to their customers.More >>
A new pizza restaurant opened its doors for business Monday. Blaze Pizza is celebrating its new opening Tuesday, May 9 by giving free 11-inch pizzas with any toppings to their customers.More >>
Toledo police are searching for a subject who attempted to pharmacy Monday afternoon.More >>
Toledo police are searching for a subject who attempted to pharmacy Monday afternoon.More >>