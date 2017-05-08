Spring Twp. Fire Department receives nearly $200K grant for upgrades

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced FEMA awarded almost $200,000 to the Springifield Township Fire Department.

The 198,273 grant comes from the Assistance to Firefighters Grants program It will be used for operations and safety upgrades.

“Ohio firefighters and first responders work every day to protect our families,” said Sen. Brown. “We must support our first-responder organizations so that communities like Holland have the resources to shield families and homes from fire hazards.”

The grant programs supports fire departments and EMS organizations nationwide. It helps fund training, equipment upgrades and facility modifications.

