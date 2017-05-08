Blaze Pizza celebrates opening with free pizzas

A new pizza restaurant opened its doors for business Monday.

Blaze Pizza is celebrating its new opening Tuesday, May 9 by giving free 11-inch pizzas with any toppings to their customers.

The celebration starts at 11 a.m. and will end at 9 p.m.

"We have the same signature pizzas, the build your own, the one topping. You go down the line see what kind of sauces you like what kind of meats what kind of veggies what kind of cheeses we put in the oven, it takes 180 seconds to cook and then we pass it out to our guests,” said Restaurant general manager Christina Harasim.

To receive a free pizza all customers have to is like “ Blaze Pizza” on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Blaze Pizza is located on west Central Avenue near Wing Stop and Piada.

