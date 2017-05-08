Police looking for man who attempted to rob pharmacy

Toledo police are searching for a subject who attempted to pharmacy Monday afternoon.

According to Toledo police, the subject went into Toledo Family Pharmacy and said he was picking up a prescription for James Carter. The man then jumped on the counter and presented a handgun, demanding narcotics.

The subject attempted to fire the gun, but it jammed. One of the employees attempted to grab the subject, who fell backward off the counter and fled the pharmacy. No one was hurt.

Police say the subject is a black male, in his mid-twenties. He is 5'6'' and about 145 lbs. He was wearing a black hoodie, gray t-shirt, camo shorts black Nike shoes and a red knit cap with a white stripe.

Police later found the cap and the hoodie, but have yet to local the subject.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.