Sylvania Schools and Auditor meet to discuss property tax challenges

A meeting was held Monday afternoon between Sylvania School Board members and the Auditor's Office over property tax challenges.

The Sylvania School district has issued hundreds of the challenges this year in response to rising home prices in Lucas County.

Auditor Anita Lopez issues adjusted property evaluations every three years. The next is scheduled for 2018.

Lopez is asking the district to d rop the challenges and wait until next year for the new evaluations to go out.

She also said Monday's meeting was positive and she's optimistic something good will come from it.

"We're just trying to make sure that they understand the other side of the issue, which is we have new families moving in, they're really excited about being in the school district and we just want to make sure that they're not blind-sided by this increase in taxes," said Lopez.

A lawyer for the school board didn't want to talk on camera about the meeting. We'll keep you updated on the situation.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved