Local soccer team shows act of kindness

A little league soccer team is winning more than just games. The Lil Lady Panthers DFC team is winning the hearts of many after supporting one of their own.

Team member Jordinn Heinemann’s four-year old little brother Emmett Heinemann, was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at just three days old and has fought for his life every day since.

In honor of Cystic Fibrosis awareness month the team decided to wear special jerseys that say “CF Warriors” on the front with Emmett’s name on the back.

Shannon Heinemann, Emmett and Jordinn’s mother, said the coaches of the team has embraced each of her kids as their own.

“The Lil Lady Panthers DFC are probably the most amazing team you could ever meet,” said Heinemann.

