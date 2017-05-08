I-75 construction in Findlay back underway

The rain in northwest Ohio last week brought work on I-75 in Findlay to a halt.

Construction workers in Findlay were finally able to get back to work Monday with widening the roads from south of the County Road 313 to Canyon Road 99.

“Last week we didn’t get much done at all, but crews are working again this week and the weather looks good so we should be in a spot to make some progress here,” said District One Project Engineer Chris Hughes.

Because the work involves dirt work on the side of the road, the rain last week caused the site to be muddy and unfit for road work.

As big of an inconvenience it was, the project is scheduled to run long enough where the delay should not hurt put the project behind schedule.

