Woman indicted on four charges in six-month-old's death

Bright and sunny skies with highs today reaching into the upper 50s.More >>
The maker of Pepsi is encouraging customers to return certain 16.9-ounce bottles of Pepsi-Cola that were sold in Michigan earlier this year.More >>
More than three years after a Peruvian developer bought the massive Detroit Packard car plant, signs of a promised development have yet to rise from the rubble.More >>
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is entering the race for Ohio governor.More >>
A new program will train Ohio residents to identify and document bumblebees, now an endangered species.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The trial for Daniel Clay, the man accused of killing Chelsea Bruck after a Halloween party, will begin Monday. Clay has been charged with murder and concealing a death, and has pleaded not guilty.More >>
A proposal in the current version of Ohio's state budget would put regulation of lead paint violations in the hands of the state, limiting local involvement.More >>
A man is seriously wounded after having to shoot a dog to death in self-defense.More >>
The woman accused of causing the death of a six-month-old child was indicted on several charges last Thursday.More >>
The Toledo Hemp Center LLC is hosting its annual Spring Community Cookout for the Kids on May 14.More >>
