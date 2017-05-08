Woman indicted on four charges in six-month-old's death

The woman accused of causing the death of a six-month-old child was indicted on four charges last Thursday.

Angie Walker, 40, is facing the following charges in the death of Levi James Ashley:

Aggravated Murder

Murder

Felonious Assault

Endangering Children.

Police say Walker and Levi's father Antonio Burkey have been in an on-and-off relationship for several years.

Levi was under the care of Walker when 911 was called the day before Levi died of abusive trauma to the brain and optic nerve.

Burkey and Levi's mother Samantha Ashley had joint custody of the child at the time of his death on April 26.

