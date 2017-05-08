Toledo Hemp Center LLC to host annual cookout

The Toledo Hemp Center LLC is hosting its annual Spring Community Cookout for the Kids on May 14.

The BBQ style event is for people of ages in West Toledo and will be held at Rudy’s Hot Dog on west Sylvania Avenue.

Besides the free food, games, prizes and live music will be provided at the cookout as well.

The goal of the BBQ is to help raise awareness to the ongoing issue of hunger among the children in Toledo.

"The Cookout is intended to draw attention to a growing problem of hunger in Toledo,” said Kevin Spitler, Toledo Hemp Center CEO. “We’ll combat it by focusing on those most at risk from hunger, the children."

Several local organizations are joining forces with the Toledo Hemp center to throw the event.

The cookout starts at noon and will end around 5 p.m.

