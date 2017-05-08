Michigan consumers told to return certain Pepsi bottles

The maker of Pepsi is encouraging customers to return certain 16.9-ounce bottles of Pepsi-Cola that were sold in Michigan earlier this year.More >>
Bright and sunny skies with highs today reaching into the upper 50s.More >>
More than three years after a Peruvian developer bought the massive Detroit Packard car plant, signs of a promised development have yet to rise from the rubble.More >>
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is entering the race for Ohio governor.More >>
A new program will train Ohio residents to identify and document bumblebees, now an endangered species.More >>
