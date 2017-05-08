Man kills dog in self-defense

A man is seriously wounded after having to shoot a dog to death in self-defense.

Michael Zam, 40, attempted to put his girlfriend's pit-bull/boxer mix outside after the dog was aggressively tearing up his house. That's when the dog turned his aggression onto Zam and bit him on the right and left arm around causing a serious wound while still acting violently.

As a reaction, Zam grabbed his .45 caliber handgun and killed the dog with four gunshots.

According to Zam and other family members, the dog had a history of being vicious.

TFD treated Zam on the scene and suggested that he gets treated at a hospital.

