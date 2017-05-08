Police investigate three shootings in one night

Toledo police are investigating three shootings that took place overnight in the span of three hours.

Police say the first shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Parker Avenue.

When crews arrived they spoke to Danielle White, 37, who said she heard several gunshots outside near her home. TPD found multiple bullet holes in front of White's house.

The second shooting happened just an hour later at the 200 block of east Lake Street.

TPD say Nieves Perez and her children were inside her home when a couple of shots were fired into the house.

Perez's son Angelo, said that after he and his friends robbed someone a few days prior, that individual threatened to shoot up the home. Fortunately no one was injured.

Police responded to a third shooting around 2:26 a.m. after shots were fired at another home on the 600 block of Ashwood Avenue.

When crews arrived, Sabrina Walker told police that she found her home and car shot up after being out that night. No one was home at the time of the shooting and no one was injured.

Walker told police that she did not know why her home and car were shot.

There is no word on whether these shootings are connected or not.

