Toledo looking to help Minority Business Enterprise

The City of Toledo is hosting a free outreach event on May 8 to help expand opportunities for Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) to do work in Toledo.

“The City of Toledo is committed to economic inclusion and is intentional in its efforts to partner with MBE companies,” said Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson. “There are many opportunities for firms to be involved with the city this year, and we encourage general contractors, subcontractors and suppliers to attend this informational event.”

The networking event will be in the McMaster Center starting at 5 p.m. followed by a presentation at 5:30 p.m.

The presentation will discuss the construction services needed for the variety of upcoming projects in Toledo and how smaller firms can sub-contract with other companies to bid for them.

In addition, topics such as contract requirements, bidding schedule, and the process for becoming prequalified and/or certified for bidding will be discussed.

Anyone looking to attend are asked to bring their Capability Statements.

For more information or to RSVP call 419-290-2583.

