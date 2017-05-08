Registration for Bark in the Park event still open

Toledo Area Humane Society (TAHS) will host its 32nd Bark in the Park event May 20.

Dogs and owners alike will do a 1.25 mile walk in Maumee around noon after the event kicks off at 11 a.m.

Activities for families and puppies, as well as food and prizes will be provided and will last until about 2 p.m.

All funds raised at the event will go directly to caring for the 4,000 animals that come to TAHS each year.

Pet owners can register here.

