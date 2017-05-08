Suspect arrested for Adrian, Michigan shooting

A man is being charged for the shooting that happened on May 2, 2017 in Adrian, Michigan near south Winters and Dawes Street.

Adrian police have arrested ElShabazz Donell-Shakwan Russell, 25, for assault with intent to murder and felony firearms.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

