Suspect arrested for Adrian, Michigan shooting

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
A man is being charged for the shooting that happened on May 2, 2017 in Adrian, Michigan near south Winters and Dawes Street.

Adrian police have arrested ElShabazz Donell-Shakwan Russell, 25, for assault with intent to murder and felony firearms.

His bond has been set at $100,000. 

