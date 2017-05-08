Jury selection begins in Daniel Clay trial

The trial for Daniel Clay, the man accused of killing Chelsea Bruck after a 2014 Halloween party in Monroe County, will begin Monday.

Clay has been charged with murder and concealing a death and has pleaded not guilty.

He has admitted to investigators that he was there when Bruck died but that it happened only after the two were having sex and she had asked him to choke her.

Friends and people in the community searched for the woman for months, until a person building a home found her body.

Jury selection for the trial will start Monday morning. The trial is expected to be two weeks long.

