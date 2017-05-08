Hancock County traffic stop yields pot, cash - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hancock County traffic stop yields pot, cash

(Source: Hancock County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Hancock County Sheriff's Office)
Usbias Phillips, 30 (Source: Hancock County Sheriff's Office) Usbias Phillips, 30 (Source: Hancock County Sheriff's Office)
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A Kentucky man is in jail for possession and trafficking drugs after a traffic stop in Hancock County Monday morning.

Usbias Phillips, 30, was driving south on I-75, just south of Findlay when he was pulled over by a Hancock County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit.

The K9 alerted the officer, and a subsequent search revealed more than six pounds of marijuana. A large amount of cash was also found.

Phillips was arrested and charged with possession and trafficking of marijuana, both third-degree felonies. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly