Hancock County traffic stop yields pot, cash

A man is in jail for possibly causing an opioid overdose in Sandusky. According to the Sandusky Register, Keith Kirkland, 26, is being charged with corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony.

Police arrest man allegedly linked to seven overdoses in Sandusky

A Toledo man will be in court Monday for his alleged role in a shooting.

Man involved in burglary, shooting to appear in court

The Findlay Police Department is searching for three men who robbed a pharmacy Sunday morning.

With the help of its K9 Lasso, the Bellevue Police Department arrested a man with two active warrants Saturday.

After the arrest, the suspect told officers he was going to run but decided to give up when he saw Lasso. (Source: Bellevue Police Department - Facebook)

A Kentucky man is in jail for possession and trafficking drugs after a traffic stop in Hancock County Monday morning.

Usbias Phillips, 30, was driving south on I-75, just south of Findlay when he was pulled over by a Hancock County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit.

The K9 alerted the officer, and a subsequent search revealed more than six pounds of marijuana. A large amount of cash was also found.

Phillips was arrested and charged with possession and trafficking of marijuana, both third-degree felonies.

