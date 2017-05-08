Business as usual at Luckies Barn and Grill after small kitchen fire

Fire crews responded to a small fire at Luckies Barn and Grill on Navarre Avenue in Oregon Monday morning.

Officials say a worker arrived and saw smoke coming from somewhere in the kitchen.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out, and there was only minor damage.

The health department was called to check out the kitchen. Once it gets the all clear, the business will operate as usual Monday.

