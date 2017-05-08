Renaissance hotel hiring 100 workers in downtown Toledo

The Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel, set to open this summer, is hiring 100 people.

They've already hired about 20 people and are hoping to become fully staffed by the beginning of June.

"We've had a great response from the community," said Haley Gronemeir, the sales and marketing director of the hotel. "It's a $31 million renovation. The whole thing is total and complete renovation from top to bottom. 241 guest rooms, two restaurants on site, a beautiful fitness facility. We're just so excited.

Right now, the Park Inn is the only hotel downtown, so the community and city leaders say there is certainly a need for it.

The job vacancies include jobs in housekeeping, front desk receptionists and people to work in the bar and restaurants within the hotel.

"We're looking for the best of the best. You don't necessarily need hotel experience. We're just looking for the right attitude and a great personality and we want our ambassadors to be able to recommend the great places that Toledo has to offer," Gronemeir said.

Apply for the various job openings here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.