Toledo to the Far East: Lessons for the present from Pearl Harbor

Beneath a solemn memorial in Oahu, HI is a watery grave where nearly 2,000 sailors and marines died on board the U.S.S. Arizona when Japanese forces attacked the U.S. Pacific fleet docked in Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941.

In the words of President Franklin Roosevelt, it's the day that lives in infamy more the 75 years later. The attack brought the United States into World War II.

Experts say that moment in history sheds light on the role the U.S. plays in the Pacific.

Right now, this is where the U.S.'s dual position as the top global and military leader is being challenged.

How does the U.S. respond to China's expansion in the South China seas or to a combative North Korea? And how vulnerable are Hawaii and the west coast if, for example, North Korea, develops a delivery method for missiles?

People in northwest Ohio and southeastern Michigan, like others throughout the country, worry about the U.S. being dragged into a conflict overseas.

Pearl Harbor is a reminder that our past contains clues that could guide our present.

